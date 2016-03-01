iPhone 7 Plus MAXIMUS aka “The Butt Case” Now Shipping!

Product Description

HandL presents the most ergonomic case perhaps ever conceived- based on the human buttocks. “Not sexual,” says the inventor, artist Allen Hirsch, “but the most pleasurable form for the hand to touch. I also wanted to connect the digital world we often lose ourselves in with an idealized real world tactile experience.”

Hirsch spent over a year developing this product searching for the ideal materials and textures. Made of high quality silicone and synthetic rubber. Guaranteed to feel like a buttocks(or the most comfortable ergonomic case you ever felt) or your money back. Also fits 6 Plus.

